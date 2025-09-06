₹12,000 Crore Drug Factory Busted in Medchal, 13 Arrested

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has once again come under the spotlight as a major hub for drug trafficking. A large-scale narcotics manufacturing unit was uncovered in Medchal district, with drugs worth nearly ₹12,000 crore seized in raids carried out by the Maharashtra Crime Branch.

The breakthrough came after a foreign national was earlier caught with drugs worth ₹25 lakh in Maharashtra. During interrogation, he revealed key information that led investigators to the Medchal unit. Acting on this tip-off, police launched massive raids and unearthed a sophisticated drug manufacturing factory.

Officials seized 32,000 liters of raw chemicals used in the production of synthetic drugs, including Methylene Dioxy and Methamphetamine. Police confirmed that the drugs produced here were being supplied not only across India but also internationally. Substances like Ecstasy, Molly, and MD were among those being manufactured and distributed.

A total of 13 people have been arrested in connection with the racket. Investigators suspect that the unit has already trafficked drugs worth several thousand crores over time, pointing to Hyderabad as a critical link in the global narcotics trade.

This bust marks one of the biggest seizures in recent times, further exposing the growing menace of organized drug syndicates operating out of Telangana.