HyderabadCrime & Accidents

Hyderabad Tragedy, One Dead, Two Injured After Cooking Gas Cylinder Explodes

According to officials, the explosion triggered massive flames on the first floor of the house, causing panic among residents. Local people immediately rushed to help and attempted to control the fire until emergency services arrived.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf23 November 2025 - 16:52
Hyderabad Tragedy, One Dead, Two Injured After Cooking Gas Cylinder Explodes
Hyderabad Tragedy, One Dead, Two Injured After Cooking Gas Cylinder Explodes

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in the Madhuranagar Police Station limits after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in Karmikanagar, resulting in the death of one person and leaving two others seriously injured.

According to officials, the explosion triggered massive flames on the first floor of the house, causing panic among residents. Local people immediately rushed to help and attempted to control the fire until emergency services arrived.

Also Read: Golconda Police Crack Kidnapping Case in Just 24 Hours, Rescue 4-Year-Old Girl Safely

Upon receiving the information, fire department personnel reached the spot and brought the blaze under control with the help of a fire engine. The injured victims were quickly shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Madhuranagar Police have registered a case and begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion. Preliminary reports suggest that a leak in the cooking gas cylinder may have led to the accident, but officials are examining all possible angles.

The incident has created shock among the residents of Karmikanagar, raising concerns about household gas safety and timely maintenance of cylinders and regulators.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf23 November 2025 - 16:52
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button