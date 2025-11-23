Hyderabad Tragedy, One Dead, Two Injured After Cooking Gas Cylinder Explodes

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in the Madhuranagar Police Station limits after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in Karmikanagar, resulting in the death of one person and leaving two others seriously injured.

According to officials, the explosion triggered massive flames on the first floor of the house, causing panic among residents. Local people immediately rushed to help and attempted to control the fire until emergency services arrived.

Upon receiving the information, fire department personnel reached the spot and brought the blaze under control with the help of a fire engine. The injured victims were quickly shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Madhuranagar Police have registered a case and begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion. Preliminary reports suggest that a leak in the cooking gas cylinder may have led to the accident, but officials are examining all possible angles.

The incident has created shock among the residents of Karmikanagar, raising concerns about household gas safety and timely maintenance of cylinders and regulators.