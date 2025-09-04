10-Foot Python Sparks Panic in Mir Chowk, Rescued by Friends Snake Society

Hyderabad: A large python was spotted near Kali Khabar in the limits of Mir Chowk police station on Thursday, causing panic among local residents. Upon receiving information, the Mir Chowk police immediately alerted the Friends Snake Society.

Society member Muhammad Latif quickly reached the spot and skillfully captured the nearly 10-foot-long python safely. His timely action also helped ease the fear among the public.

Muhammad Latif explained that pythons are non-venomous and do not harm anyone if handled gently. He added that many people mistakenly try to catch snakes near their mouths, which often results in the snake’s death, stressing that snakes must be handled properly.

The local residents and police thanked and appreciated Latif for his courageous and professional action.