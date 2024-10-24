10 killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

Beirut/Jerusalem: Ten people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon, media reported.

Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike at dawn, destroying a husseiniya in Maifadoun village in Nabatieh district and killing two people, and later a series of airstrikes on Wednesday morning targeting Sarbin town in Bint Jbeil district, killing five, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Besides, three people were killed by an Israeli raid on Maarakeh village in Tyre district, it reported.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said it targeted several Israeli sites, including gatherings of Israeli soldiers in the villages of Rab El Thalathine and Adaisseh in southern Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israeli police said the Israeli defence system intercepted a rocket launched from Lebanon towards the Tel Aviv metropolis in central Israel and a projectile launched simultaneously from Lebanon into northern Israel.

Air defence sirens were activated in 10 cities, including Tel Aviv, additional communities in the metropolis, and Camp Gillot, where the IDF’s Unit 8200, an elite cyber intelligence unit, is located.

The police reported damage to a car from interception debris in Herzliya, a city north of Tel Aviv.

Later on Wednesday, a barrage of 25 more projectiles was fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, with some intercepted and no casualties reported, according to the IDF.

The IDF also reported on Wednesday finding a drone in an open area near the northern Israeli city of Yokneam Illit, likely after the Israeli Air Force shot down the drone having infiltrated from Lebanon on Tuesday evening.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF said it intercepted three drones launched from the east, two of which were intercepted over the Red Sea near the southernmost Israeli city of Eilat and the third shot down in Syrian airspace.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has been launching intensive airstrikes on Lebanon in an escalation with Hezbollah.

Israel has been intensifying raids and shelling in southern and eastern regions of Lebanon, as well as Mount Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

In addition, Israel announced the launch of a ground operation near the border with southern Lebanon earlier this month.