From Fake Arrests to KYC Frauds: 10 Tricks Cybercriminals Use to Steal Your Money

India is witnessing a surge in cybercrime cases, with fraudsters now leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to target victims more effectively. From young job seekers to elderly pensioners, no one seems safe from this growing menace.

One Complaint Every 14 Seconds

According to a report by The Economic Times, the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal recorded nearly 9.5 lakh complaints between January and May 2024, averaging one complaint every 14 seconds. The total financial loss during this period reached a staggering ₹1,750 crore.

This sharp rise comes despite repeated warnings from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and law enforcement agencies cautioning the public against sharing personal information or investing in schemes promising unrealistic returns.

Victims Span Across All Age Groups

Scammers are no longer limiting their tactics to a specific demographic:

Fresh graduates are falling for fake job offers.

are falling for fake job offers. Elderly individuals are being duped under the pretense of KYC updates.

are being duped under the pretense of KYC updates. Middle-aged people are being threatened with fake police cases.

are being threatened with fake police cases. Younger people are also being ensnared in sophisticated digital scams.

10 Most Common Cyber Fraud Techniques

Here are ten scam methods currently being used across the country:

TRAI Scam Calls: Fraudsters claim your mobile number is linked to illegal activities and pretend to be from TRAI or cybercrime police. Digital Arrest Threats: Victims are told they or their relatives are under arrest, and are interrogated via video or audio calls. Fake Family Arrests: Scammers imitate a family member’s voice using AI and demand money to “settle” fake legal cases. Stock Market Scams: Fake investment sites lure victims with promises of 30–40% returns. Online Task Fraud: Victims are paid for liking videos, then persuaded to invest in crypto schemes. Customs Parcel Scams: Claims of suspicious international parcels are used to demand bribes or install malware. Fake Credit Card Alerts: Victims are tricked into revealing CVV or OTPs to fake bank officials. Bogus Bank Transfer SMS: Scammers pretend to have wrongly transferred money, then request a refund. KYC Update Scams: Fraud links claiming to update your KYC steal sensitive personal data. Income Tax Refund Fraud: Calls from fake tax officers trick victims into sharing bank details for “refunds.”

Stay Alert, Stay Safe

Experts continue to advise:

Never share OTPs, CVV, or passwords with anyone.

with anyone. Avoid clicking unknown links in SMS or emails.

in SMS or emails. Verify all calls and messages with official sources.

with official sources. Report any suspicious activity immediately on the Cyber Crime Portal or to your local police.

With cybercriminals now using advanced technologies like AI-generated voices and deepfake videos, public awareness remains the strongest defense. Stay informed, and share these warnings with family and friends.