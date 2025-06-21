Hyderabad Tragedy: 10-Year-Old Boy Crushed to Death by School Bus: Video

A heart-wrenching accident occurred in the Alwyn Colony area under Jagadgirigutta Police Station limits, where a 10-year-old boy lost his life after being run over by a school bus. The incident, which came to light late, has left the local community in deep shock.

Victim Identified as Jayasith Chauhan

The deceased has been identified as Jayasith Chauhan (10). According to eyewitnesses, the boy was riding his bicycle when he accidentally fell under a moving school bus, which tragically ran over him.

Also Read: Telangana Shocking: Kazipet Cops Catch Two-Wheeler with 233 Pending Traffic Fines Worth…..

Bus Belonged to Quantum Leap School

Locals recognized the vehicle as a school bus belonging to Quantum Leap School, operating from the Gokul Flats area. The bus was reportedly on its regular school route at the time of the accident.

The entire incident was reportedly captured on nearby CCTV cameras, which may provide critical evidence for the ongoing investigation. The footage shows the moment when the accident took place, helping police understand how the boy came under the wheels.

Police Investigation Underway

Jagadgirigutta police have launched a probe into the accident. Authorities are examining the CCTV footage and have taken the bus into custody. Further action is expected once the driver’s statement is recorded and the investigation progresses.

A Community in Mourning

The tragic death of a young child has plunged the neighborhood into mourning. Residents are demanding strict action against the responsible parties and urging better safety protocols for school transportation in the area.