Hyderabad

10,227 Clerk Vacancies in Public Sector Banks — Apply by August 21, Check Details

Of the total posts, 261 are in Telangana and 367 in Andhra Pradesh. Eligibility: Pass in a Degree course from any recognised University.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf14 August 2025 - 19:34
10,227 Clerk Vacancies in Public Sector Banks — Apply by August 21, Check Details
10,227 Clerk Vacancies in Public Sector Banks — Apply by August 21, Check Details

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for filing up of 10,227 clerical cadre vacant posts in different public sector Banks, like Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab and sind Bank, Uco Bank, Union Bank of India.

Of the total posts, 261 are in Telangana and 367 in Andhra Pradesh. Eligibility: Pass in a Degree course from any recognised University.

Candidates should have a Degree certificate on the day of application. Candidates should have computer knowledge. Age: between 20 and 28 years as on 01.08.2025. Remuneration: scale Rs. 24,050 – Rs 64,480 plus allowances and other facilities, as per the rules of the respective Bank.

Selection based on online preliminary exam and online main examination. Last date for online applications is 21.08.2025. For more particulars website: www.ibps.in.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf14 August 2025 - 19:34
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button