10,227 Clerk Vacancies in Public Sector Banks — Apply by August 21, Check Details

Hyderabad: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for filing up of 10,227 clerical cadre vacant posts in different public sector Banks, like Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab and sind Bank, Uco Bank, Union Bank of India.

Of the total posts, 261 are in Telangana and 367 in Andhra Pradesh. Eligibility: Pass in a Degree course from any recognised University.

Candidates should have a Degree certificate on the day of application. Candidates should have computer knowledge. Age: between 20 and 28 years as on 01.08.2025. Remuneration: scale Rs. 24,050 – Rs 64,480 plus allowances and other facilities, as per the rules of the respective Bank.

Selection based on online preliminary exam and online main examination. Last date for online applications is 21.08.2025. For more particulars website: www.ibps.in.