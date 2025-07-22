10th Telangana Sub-Junior & Junior Inter-District Swimming Championship 2025: Hyderabad Dominates

Hyderabad: The 10th Telangana Sub-Junior & Junior Inter-District Swimming Championship for Boys and Girls concluded successfully at the Aquatic Complex, GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli, on July 19th and 20th, 2025.

Organized by the Telangana Swimming Association (TSA), the event witnessed top-notch performances from young swimmers across the state.

Hyderabad Clinches Overall Championship Trophy

The Hyderabad District Team emerged as the overall champions with a commanding 271 points, followed by Rangareddy District with 211 points. The winners’ trophy was presented by Sri P. Chandra Shekar Reddy (President, TSA) and Sri G. Umesh (Secretary, TSA). Ayush Yadav, SATS Coach, and other dignitaries were also present.

Highlight Performers – Boys Category

1500m Freestyle

Group 1 :

🥇 Pranav Chidella (Hyderabad) – 19:40.56

🥈 Anwith Vallabhaneni (Hyderabad) – 19:46.42

🥉 Muramalla Rudradeep Naidu (Rangareddy) – 55:10.44

🥇 B. Prabhat Muthuswamy (Rangareddy) – 18:40.96

🥈 Aarush Das (Hyderabad) – 19:24.11

🥉 Adduri Kasish Srivatsava Rao (Hyderabad) – 20:48.14

800m Freestyle

Group 1 :

🥇 Siddharth Kalia (Hyderabad) – 10:05.06

🥈 Bandari Sai Sri Praneeth (Hyderabad) – 10:40.78

🥉 K Swaran (Karimnagar) – 16:32.32

🥇 B. Prabhat Muthuswamy (Rangareddy) – 9:38.33

🥈 Aarush Das (Hyderabad) – 9:40.18

🥉 Jitesh Avirineni (Hyderabad) – 10:16.66

Top Female Swimmers Shine in Freestyle & Butterfly Events

1500m Freestyle

Group 1 :

🥇 Sai Akshara Avadootha (Hyderabad) – 20:45.98

🥇 Shivani Karra (Hyderabad) – 19:38.19

🥈 Jona Shiju (Hyderabad) – 19:40.66

🥉 Vilakshana Patel Porandla (Rangareddy) – 20:48.94

800m Freestyle

Group 1 :

🥇 Preethika M. (Hyderabad) – 10:27.29

🥈 Merupula Likhitha Goud (Hyderabad) – 10:36.29

🥉 Dakshinya Harini Gidijala (Rangareddy) – 10:49.61

🥇 Shivani Karra (Hyderabad) – 10:16.66

🥈 Jona Shiju (Hyderabad) – 10:40.11

🥉 B. Sri Pragna (Rangareddy) – 12:03.00

Backstroke and Breaststroke Results

100m Backstroke

Group 1 Boys :

🥇 Myalri Suhas Preetham (Hyderabad) – 59.40

🥇 Sri Nithya Sagi (Rangareddy) – 1:09.18

🥇 Shivani Karra (Hyderabad) – 1:10.83

100m Breaststroke

Group 1 Boys :

🥇 Jordan Dominic Franklin (Rangareddy) – 1:09.16

🥇 Dakshinya Harini Gidijala (Rangareddy) – 1:22.73

🥇 Samiksha Patil (Rangareddy) – 1:33.57

200m Butterfly: Prabhat Muthuswamy & Shivani Karra Lead the Pack