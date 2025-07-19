10th Telangana Sub-Junior & Junior Inter-District Swimming Championship Held in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: The 10th Telangana Sub-Junior & Junior Inter-District Swimming Championship for Boys and Girls kicked off with great enthusiasm at the Aquatic Complex, GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The event, scheduled for July 19 and 20, 2025, witnessed impressive performances by young swimmers from districts across Telangana.

🏊‍♂️ 400m Freestyle – Group 1 Boys

Hyderabad’s Siddharth Kalia stole the spotlight with a strong finish in the 400m Freestyle event for Group 1 boys.

1st Place : Siddharth Kalia (2010) – Hyderabad – 4:43.68

2nd Place : Pranav Chidella (2009) – Hyderabad – 4:57.23

3rd Place: Surumanchi Nageswara Abhinav Partha (2010) – Rangareddy – 6:58.13

🏊‍♀️ 400m Freestyle – Group 1 Girls

The girls from Hyderabad led the rankings, with Preethika M. securing the gold.

1st Place : Preethika M. (2009) – Hyderabad – 5:05.58

2nd Place : Merupula Likhitha Goud (2010) – Hyderabad – 5:13.44

3rd Place: Ruhilasya Nannuta (2010) – Rangareddy – 5:26.99

🏊‍♂️ 1500m Freestyle – Group 2 Boys

A competitive long-distance swim saw Rangareddy’s B. Prabhat Muthuswamy clinch the top position.

1st Place : B. Prabhat Muthuswamy (2011) – Rangareddy – 18:40.96

2nd Place : Aarush Das (2012) – Hyderabad – 19:24.11

3rd Place: Adduri Kasish Srivatsava Rao (2012) – Hyderabad – 20:48.14

🏊‍♀️ 1500m Freestyle – Group 2 Girls

Hyderabad swimmers dominated the podium in this category.

1st Place : Shivani Karra (2012) – Hyderabad – 19:38.19

2nd Place : Jona Shiju (2012) – Hyderabad – 19:40.66

3rd Place: Vilakshana Patel Porandla (2012) – Rangareddy – 20:48.94

🏊‍♂️ 100m Butterfly – Group 1 Boys

Rangareddy swimmers performed strongly, with T. S. Tejas Kumar clocking the fastest time.

1st Place : T. S. Tejas Kumar (2010) – Rangareddy – 1:00.35

2nd Place : Abhay Lakkoju (2009) – Rangareddy – 1:01.60

3rd Place: Siddharth Kalia (2010) – Hyderabad – 1:05.52

🏊‍♀️ 100m Breaststroke – Group 2 Girls

Rangareddy girls once again took the top two positions in this event.

1st Place : Samiksha Patil (2011) – Rangareddy – 1:33.57

2nd Place : Kolichelma Raksha (2011) – Rangareddy – 1:35.84

3rd Place: Rithika Sahithi Tirunagari (2012) – Hyderabad – 1:42.94

🏊‍♀️ 200m Freestyle – Group 3 Girls

Young swimmers displayed great potential in the 200m freestyle for Group 3 girls.

1st Place : K Samyukta (2013) – Hyderabad – 2:36.13

2nd Place : Tejashree (2014) – Rangareddy – 2:39.17

3rd Place: Paalini Repelle (2014) – Hyderabad – 2:44.84

🏊‍♀️ 200m Butterfly – Group 2 Girls

In one of the most challenging events, Hyderabad’s Shivani Karra emerged as the clear winner.