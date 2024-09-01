11 dies while undertaking physical tests during govt recruitment drive in Jharkhand

Ranchi: Eleven candidates died while undertaking physical tests during a drive to recruit excise constables in Jharkhand, police said on Sunday.

Physical tests under the Jharkhand excise constable competitive examinations began on August 22 in seven centres across Ranchi, Giridih, Hazaribag, Palamu, East Singhbhum and Sahebganj districts.

Four deaths happened in Palamu, two persons each died in Giridih and Hazaribag, and one person each in Ranchi’s Jaguar centre, and East Singhbhum’s Mosabani and Sahebganj centres, said IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar.

He said cases of unnatural death were registered and investigations were underway.

A total of 1,27,772 aspirants appeared for the physical tests till August 30, out of which 78,023 cleared it, he added.

Homkar said adequate arrangements, including medical teams, medicines, ambulance, mobile toilets and drinking water, were ensured at all centres.

Alleging that the deaths happened due to mismanagement by the authorities, the BJP youth wing demonstrated against the JMM-led government in Ranchi’s Albert Ekka Chowk.