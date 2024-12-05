North India

11 MLAs take oath as Jharkhand ministers

Eleven MLAs, including six from JMM, were sworn in as ministers in the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand on Thursday.

Fouzia Farhana5 December 2024 - 15:01
Ranchi: Eleven MLAs, including six from JMM, were sworn in as ministers in the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand on Thursday.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administered the oath to the ministers at Ashok Udyan of the Raj Bhavan here.

The six JMM legislators, who took oath as ministers, are Sudivya Kumar, Deepak Birua, Ramdas Soren, Chamra Linda, Yogendra Prasad and Hafijul Hasan.

Congress MLAs Deepika Pandey Singh, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, Irfan Ansari and Radhakrishna Kishore were sworn in as ministers, while RJD’s Sanjay Prasad Yadav also found a berth.

The swearing-in ceremony began with Stephen Marandi taking oath as the pro-tem speaker of the assembly.

JMM leader Hemant Soren took oath as the chief minister on November 28.

The JMM-led alliance, last month, stormed to power in Jharkhand for the second time in a row, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-headed NDA managed 24.

