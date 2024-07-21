11-year-old boy dies while shooting prank reel in MP’s Morena

Morena (MP): An 11-year-old boy died after he tied a noose around his neck while shooting a prank reel for social media in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, police said on Sunday.

A purported video of the incident that took place in Ambah town on Saturday evening surfaced on social media, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Ravi Bhadoria said.

Karan Parmar, a Class 7 student, was playing with other children on the vacant plot near his house at the time, he said.

In the purported video shot by a boy at the scene, Karan has a noose tied from a tree around his neck, and he acts like he is in pain while others around him continue to play.

According to the police, the other children thought the boy was acting, but he soon lost consciousness.

Members of the boy’s family reached the spot and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

A case has been registered, and a probe is underway, the SDOP said.