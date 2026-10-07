111 Medical Shops Flagged in Hyderabad Over Suspected Illegal Sale of Habit-Forming Drugs

Hyderabad: As many as 111 medical shops in vulnerable areas of Hyderabad have been flagged for suspected illegal sale and diversion of habit-forming drugs during a special enforcement drive conducted by the TG SAFE Drugs Wing on October 6.

The enforcement operation covered several areas, including Charminar, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Malakpet and Goshamahal. The drive was aimed at checking the unauthorised sale and diversion of medicines that can be misused as habit-forming or addictive substances.

Officials focused on drugs including Tramadol, Tapentadol, Nitrazepam, Pregabalin, Zolpidem, Alprazolam and Codeine-based cough syrups.

During the inspections, discrepancies were detected at 111 medical shops. The findings raised concerns over compliance with regulations governing the sale, storage and distribution of scheduled and prescription medicines.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Following the inspections, TG SAFE issued Show Cause Notices to the establishments concerned, directing them to explain the irregularities found during the enforcement drive.

The department said further action could be taken against the medical shops based on the findings and their responses to the notices. Such action may include suspension or cancellation of drug licences in cases where violations are established.

The Drugs Wing has intensified enforcement in vulnerable areas to prevent the misuse and diversion of medicines and to ensure that pharmacies comply with drug-control regulations.