115,000 People Displaced in Syria Due to Ongoing Fighting

Damascus: Armed groups in Syria have confirmed that their fighters have reached the western and eastern outskirts of Hama city, declaring the city as their next target. Syrian media reports indicate that the Syrian army is engaged in violent clashes in the northern rural areas of Hama.

In the outskirts of Hama city, the armed groups have reportedly captured several areas, including al-Samaqiyat, Kafr Ra’a, Ma’ar Shahrur, Ma’ar Des, and an armored school believed to be a military headquarters.

On Wednesday, November 27, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and its allied groups launched a sudden attack in northwestern Syria. The UN reported that over 115,000 people have been displaced from Idlib and Aleppo due to the ongoing fighting.

The Syrian army has started a counteroffensive in the Hama governorate of central Syria, successfully pushing back the armed groups, who had made significant progress in northern Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and its allied groups failed to seize control of Mount Zayn al-Abidin near Hama city after fierce battles with Syrian forces.

The Syrian military launched a counterattack with air support after midnight on Tuesday and Wednesday, pushing the armed groups 10 kilometers away from Hama city. Syrian military units continue to target the positions of the armed groups in northern rural Hama.

The Syrian army is focusing on the positions and movements of the armed groups, rendering them ineffective in several locations.

On Wednesday, the Syrian army, in collaboration with Russian forces, killed at least 300 militants in Hama. The Syrian Radio and Television Authority reported that the Syrian air force, with Russian support, killed over 1,600 militants this week.

In line with this, sources from Al Arabiya and Al Hadath TV confirmed that Russian aircraft conducted airstrikes on Idlib today.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the death toll from the ongoing attacks had risen to 704 by the eighth day of the clashes. Among the dead are 110 civilians. The fatalities include 361 fighters from Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and its allies, 233 members of government forces, and their loyal fighters.

The Observatory also noted that military reinforcements for government forces have arrived in the rural areas of northern, eastern, and western Hama.