12-Year-Old Boy held for raping 6-Year-Old minor Girl
A 12-year-old boy has been held for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in a village here, police said on Wednesday.
Circle Officer Mohammad Usman said the incident took place on Monday and an FIR was subsequently lodged.
The minor accused told police that he lured the survivor, who was playing outside his house and raped her.