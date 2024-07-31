12-year-old girl becomes pregnant after rape, case registered

Thane: Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case after a 12-year-old girl became pregnant allegedly due to rape, an official said on Wednesday.

The crime came to light after the girl was recently admitted to a hospital for treatment for stomach ache, he said.

According to the police, the girl and her family have come to Thane district from Nepal to earn a livelihood.

The family was staying in a room at a construction site in Badlapur East. In June, a man entered the room when the girl was alone and raped her, the official said citing the FIR. The man allegedly threatened to kill her if she spoke about it, the official said.

Fearing another attack, the girl kept silent. She was found to be pregnant after she was hospitalised on July 19 for stomach ache, the official said.

After learning about her pregnancy, the girl’s mother approached the Badlapur police station where a rape case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said, adding that a probe has been launched.