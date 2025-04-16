₹120 for a Tennis Ball? Viral Post Sparks Nostalgia Among 90s Kids and Talks of Inflation

New Delhi: A simple tweet has set off a wave of memories and inflation woes across social media, particularly among India’s 90s kids. It all started when writer Aaraynsh posted a photo of himself holding a tennis ball with the caption:

“Bought this for ₹120. Inflation is real, guys!”

The post quickly gained traction as millennials flooded the comments, reminiscing about the good old days of gully cricket, when buying a tennis ball meant pooling in a few rupees each.

RVCJ Joins the Conversation, Echoes Childhood Sentiment

Popular content page RVCJ amplified the sentiment with a nostalgic reply:

“Humlog bachpan mein 1-2 rupeeya ektha karke 25 Rs ka bol lete.”

(Translation: In our childhood, we used to collect ₹1-2 each and proudly say we had ₹25 to buy a ball.)

The exchange struck a deep emotional chord with netizens who grew up in the 90s. Aaraynsh responded with, “This is so relatable for all 90s kids,” summing up the collective mood.

Social Media Reacts: A Wave of Nostalgia and Inflation Realizations

The tweet has since gone viral, with users sharing their own experiences:

“The sound of a tennis ball hitting the wall still lives rent-free in my head.”

“Back then, ₹25 felt like a treasure. Now ₹120 for one ball? Wild!”

“We didn’t just play cricket. We created memories with every shot, every argument over LBW, and every broken window!”

While the moment was lighthearted, it also shed light on India’s rising inflation, where even basic childhood joys now come with a much higher price tag.

Bought this for ₹120. Inflation is real, guys! pic.twitter.com/E62ZBj6jCd — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) April 15, 2025

Tennis Ball Becomes a Symbol of Simpler Times

The tennis ball—once a humble toy and the core of every gully cricket match—is now a symbol of how far times have changed. What cost ₹25 back then is now ₹120, reflecting both economic change and the irreplaceable charm of a carefree childhood.