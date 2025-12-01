12th Stag Telangana Table Tennis Championships Conclude in Hyderabad
The 12th Stag Telangana State & Inter-District Table Tennis Championships 2025 concluded on a high note at Firefox Sports & Resorts, Moinabad, with top young paddlers and senior players showcasing exceptional talent across categories. The tournament was organized by the Telangana State Table Tennis Association (TSTTA).
Hyderabad: The 12th Stag Telangana State & Inter-District Table Tennis Championships 2025 concluded on a high note at Firefox Sports & Resorts, Moinabad, with top young paddlers and senior players showcasing exceptional talent across categories. The tournament was organized by the Telangana State Table Tennis Association (TSTTA).
At the closing ceremony, notable dignitaries including Sri Vijay Kumar Raju, Director, Firefox Sports & Resorts; Sri P. Nagender Reddy, Secretary, TSTTA; Sri Amrulla Dastani, Vice President, TSTTA; Sri B. Vijay Kumar, Vice President, TSTTA; along with coaches Koride Sreedhar and Venugopal, presented awards to winners and runners-up from various categories.
Final Day Results
Under-13 Boys – Finals
Vedansh P (OMGS) defeated V. Srisai Shiva Advik (PPTA)
Score: 11-4, 7-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9
Under-13 Girls – Finals
B.V. Mahima Krishna (AWA) beat Avanthika (SPARS)
Score: 3-2 (6-11, 7-11, 11-4, 11-7, 11-7)
Under-15 Boys – Finals
Yashvasin (AWA) defeated B. Harshith (SGUTTA)
Score: 3-1 (11-4, 8-11, 11-7, 11-5)
Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com
Under-15 Girls – Finals
Sri Saanvi (SPARS) beat Vyshnavi G (AWA)
Score: 3-0 (15-13, 12-10, 11-5)
Under-17 Girls – Finals
Sri Saanvi (SPARS) defeated S. Gayathri Krishna (GSM)
Score: 3-2 (9-11, 11-5, 8-11, 11-9, 11-2)
Under-17 Boys – Finals
Devansh Singh (LFHSA) beat Dharma Teja (LFHSA)
Score: 3-2 (9-11, 11-5, 11-8, 3-11, 11-7)
Under-19 Girls – Finals
K. Shreshta (GSM) defeated Aniyah Anand (LFHSA)
Score: 4-1 (11-8, 7-11, 11-7, 11-6, 14-12)
Also Read: Tamil Nadu govt plans three mega schemes ahead of 2026 Assembly elections
Under-19 Boys – Finals
Arush Reddy (SGUTTA) beat Shaurya Raj (AVSC)
Score: 4-1 (11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7)
Women’s Finals
Varuni Jaiswal (GSM) defeated K. Shreshta Reddy (GSM)
Score: 11-5, 4-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-6
Men’s Finals
B. Varun Shanker (SGUTTA) beat Santhosh Kumar (SGUTTA)
Score: 4-2 (11-7, 6-11, 12-10, 13-11, 11-6, 11-9)