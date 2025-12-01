12th Stag Telangana Table Tennis Championships Conclude in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The 12th Stag Telangana State & Inter-District Table Tennis Championships 2025 concluded on a high note at Firefox Sports & Resorts, Moinabad, with top young paddlers and senior players showcasing exceptional talent across categories. The tournament was organized by the Telangana State Table Tennis Association (TSTTA).

At the closing ceremony, notable dignitaries including Sri Vijay Kumar Raju, Director, Firefox Sports & Resorts; Sri P. Nagender Reddy, Secretary, TSTTA; Sri Amrulla Dastani, Vice President, TSTTA; Sri B. Vijay Kumar, Vice President, TSTTA; along with coaches Koride Sreedhar and Venugopal, presented awards to winners and runners-up from various categories.

Final Day Results

Under-13 Boys – Finals

Vedansh P (OMGS) defeated V. Srisai Shiva Advik (PPTA)

Score: 11-4, 7-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9

Under-13 Girls – Finals

B.V. Mahima Krishna (AWA) beat Avanthika (SPARS)

Score: 3-2 (6-11, 7-11, 11-4, 11-7, 11-7)

Under-15 Boys – Finals

Yashvasin (AWA) defeated B. Harshith (SGUTTA)

Score: 3-1 (11-4, 8-11, 11-7, 11-5)

Under-15 Girls – Finals

Sri Saanvi (SPARS) beat Vyshnavi G (AWA)

Score: 3-0 (15-13, 12-10, 11-5)

Under-17 Girls – Finals

Sri Saanvi (SPARS) defeated S. Gayathri Krishna (GSM)

Score: 3-2 (9-11, 11-5, 8-11, 11-9, 11-2)

Under-17 Boys – Finals

Devansh Singh (LFHSA) beat Dharma Teja (LFHSA)

Score: 3-2 (9-11, 11-5, 11-8, 3-11, 11-7)

Under-19 Girls – Finals

K. Shreshta (GSM) defeated Aniyah Anand (LFHSA)

Score: 4-1 (11-8, 7-11, 11-7, 11-6, 14-12)

Under-19 Boys – Finals

Arush Reddy (SGUTTA) beat Shaurya Raj (AVSC)

Score: 4-1 (11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7)

Women’s Finals

Varuni Jaiswal (GSM) defeated K. Shreshta Reddy (GSM)

Score: 11-5, 4-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-6

Men’s Finals

B. Varun Shanker (SGUTTA) beat Santhosh Kumar (SGUTTA)

Score: 4-2 (11-7, 6-11, 12-10, 13-11, 11-6, 11-9)