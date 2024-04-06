13 Telangana districts recorded above 43.4 degrees Celsius

Hyderabad: With high temperatures, the State has turned out to be a hotbed of mercury. On Friday, four districts of the State recorded 43.5 degrees Celsius, while nine other districts recorded 43.4 degrees Celsius.

This is the first time in the first week of April that temperatures of this level have been recorded. The Meteorological Department has warned of more heat wave conditions on Saturday and Sunday.

An orange alert has been issued for all the districts except Sangareddy, Medak and Hyderabad. These temperatures will range between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius.

Moderate rains accompanied by gusty winds are likely to occur in some areas on Sunday. Khammam district is reeling under severe heat wave. Temperatures are higher than normal here.

The Meteorological department has announced that there will be a hailstorm in Kothagudem. Ramagundam recorded 3.2 degrees above normal temperature, while Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Medak and Bhadrachalam recorded 2.7 degrees Celsius above the normal temperature.

Many mandals in Nalgonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu and Jangaon districts are burning with the sun’s fury.

A person by name Dharavat Manchya (55) died of heatstroke at Secunderabad Tanda in Mahabubabad mandal on Friday.