13-year-old gangraped, commits suicide a day later

Bareilly (UP): A 13-year-old girl died by self-immolation a day after she was allegedly gang-raped at a sugarcane field, police said on Wednesday.

According to an FIR lodged by victim’s father, the incident occurred at the village in the Bhojipura area here on Monday.

He told the police that his daughter had gone to the field to dry clothes when two men — Ankit and Pankaj — allegedly caught her, dragged her to a sugarcane field and gang-raped her.

The accused fled after the girl’s sister reached there on hearing her screams, according to the FIR.

The father further told the police that his daughter immolated herself on Tuesday and was rushed to a hospital, but she could not be saved.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and one accused has been arrested while hunt is on to nab the other, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said.

The body of the girl has been sent for a postmortem. The girl was a student of Class 8.

A detailed probe has been started, Mishra added.