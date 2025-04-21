13-Year-Old Muslim boy Assaulted in Kanpur for Refusing to Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Kanpur: A 13-year-old Muslim boy was allegedly attacked by three minors in the Maharajpur area of Kanpur after he refused to chant “Jai Shri Ram,” late Thursday night.

Forced to Touch Feet and Chant Religious Slogan

The boy stated that the accused, accompanied by two others, intercepted him near a bus stop in Sarsaul while he was on his way out. They allegedly ordered him to bow down and touch their feet. When he declined, they pressured him to chant “Jai Shri Ram.”

Assault with Broken Glass Bottle

Upon his refusal, one of the accused reportedly broke a bottle and stabbed the boy in his left leg with the broken piece. The wounded child returned home bleeding and informed his family of the attack.

Complaint Filed, Police Begin Investigation

The boy’s grandfather approached the Maharajpur police station and submitted a complaint. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Victim Claims Repeated Harassment

The boy mentioned that he has frequently faced such hate-motivated incidents in his locality. ACP Chakeri, Sumit Ramtek, confirmed that the matter is under investigation.