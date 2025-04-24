14 Maoists Lay Down Arms in Telangana, Inspired by Government Welfare Schemes

Hyderabad: In a major success for the Telangana Police, 14 members of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit surrendered on Thursday, citing welfare initiatives and the ‘Operation Cheyutha’ rehabilitation programme as reasons.

Surrender Before Warangal Police

The Maoists, including two Area Committee Members (ACMs), surrendered before Inspector General of Police (IGP) Multi Zone-I, S Chandrashekhar Reddy, at the Warangal Police Commissionerate. Officials stated that the surrendered cadres hailed from various levels of the organisation.

Over 250 Surrenders in 2025 So Far

The IGP revealed that a total of 250 Maoists have surrendered this year, including a state committee member. In addition, 12 members of the banned group were arrested from January 2025 to date.

‘Operation Cheyutha’ Influences Surrenders

Police credited the ongoing development and welfare schemes aimed at tribal (Adivasi) populations and surrendered Maoists under ‘Operation Cheyutha’ as the key reason for the increased number of surrenders.

Many From Chhattisgarh Among Surrendered Maoists

“Most of the surrendered Maoists are from neighbouring Chhattisgarh,” said IGP Reddy, adding that the police’s outreach efforts are yielding results in encouraging militants to give up arms.

No Telangana Role in Joint Combing Operation

Addressing media queries about joint combing operations in the Karregutta hillocks along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, the IGP clarified, “The Telangana Police are not involved. The operation is being carried out by Chhattisgarh Police along with the CRPF.”

The surrenders are being seen as a major step forward in Telangana’s strategy to counter left-wing extremism through peaceful reintegration and developmental initiatives.