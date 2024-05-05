Crime

14-year-old girl kills elder brother for stopping her from using mobile phone

A 14-year-old girl allegedly hacked her elder brother to death after he scolded her for talking to boys on mobile phone in Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai (KCG) district, police said on Saturday.

14-year-old girl kills elder brother for stopping her from using mobile phone

The teenager has been detained for the offence that took place at Amlidihkala village under Chhuikhadan police station limits on Friday, an official statement said.

The teenager has been detained for the offence that took place at Amlidihkala village under Chhuikhadan police station limits on Friday, an official statement said.

The girl allegedly told police that she and her brother (18) were at home while other family members had gone out on work at the time of the incident. He reprimanded her claiming she talked to boys on mobile phone and asked her not to use the phone anymore.

Smarting under the rebuke, she allegedly hit him on the throat with an axe when he had fallen asleep, killing him on the spot, police said. The girl then had a bath and cleaned the blood stains on her clothes before telling her neighbours that her brother had been murdered.

During questioning by the police, she admitted having killed him, the statement said. A case has been registered and further investigation was underway.

