140 Kg Ganja Seized in Tamil Nadu, Accused Arrested from Andhra Pradesh

Chennai: In a significant anti-narcotics operation, Tamil Nadu police seized 140 kilograms of ganja from a secluded area in Anakaputhur on Thursday. The seizure is estimated to be worth several lakhs of rupees.

Accused Apprehended, Key Smuggler Arrested

A notorious drug smuggler from Andhra Pradesh, identified as Appala Naidu (20), was arrested in connection with the seizure. His accomplice, Rahman (28), along with several other drug dealers, remains absconding.

Ganja Sourced from Odisha’s Forest Regions

According to police sources, the ganja was sourced from Odisha. Naidu and Rahman reportedly traveled to remote forested regions in Odisha to procure the contraband directly from local cultivators. The substance was then dried, processed, and packed into five-gram sachets, amounting to 140 kg.

Women Used as Carriers to Evade Detection

In a unique smuggling strategy, local women were employed to carry the ganja packets on their heads through dense forests and cashew plantations to avoid detection. These packets were hidden near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border along national highways.

Transport to Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Once hidden near the border, the ganja was transported to Tamil Nadu and Kerala using cars. To ensure secure passage, smugglers used a two-motorbike escort system, with one rider ahead and another trailing behind the vehicle carrying the ganja.

Final Drop-Off in Anakaputhur

Upon entering Tamil Nadu, Naidu assumed escort duties while Rahman drove the car with the ganja to Anakaputhur. The drop-off occurred in a bushy, remote patch where the ganja was concealed for distribution.

Special Task Force Operation

Acting on a tip-off, the Shankar Nagar Special Task Force conducted a swift raid, arresting Naidu and seizing the entire contraband. Rahman managed to flee in the vehicle during the operation.

Investigation Underway

Authorities seized Naidu’s mobile phone, which is currently being analyzed to trace his wider network across Chennai’s suburbs. Efforts are ongoing to capture Rahman and other members involved in the elaborate smuggling ring.

Operation Unveils Extensive Drug Route

This operation has brought to light a sophisticated smuggling route stretching from Odisha’s forests to the outskirts of Chennai, showcasing the lengths to which drug traffickers go to avoid detection.