140 Maoists, Including Senior Leaders Rupesh and Ranita, to Surrender in Jagdalpur

Around 140 Maoists, including senior CPI (Maoist) leader Rupesh and Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKZC) Maad division in-charge Ranita, will surrender before Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Home Minister Vijay Sharma in Jagdalpur on Friday, a senior official from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Rupesh, a prominent leader from Andhra Pradesh active in Chhattisgarh, played a key role in coordinating logistics, communication, and training across DKZC divisions and acted as a vital link between the Maoist Central Committee and local units. His surrender, officials said, will significantly weaken the outfit’s operational strength in Bastar.

Ranita, one of the senior women commanders of the group, has been active across several Bastar districts. Both leaders had been hiding in forest zones but were persuaded to surrender following sustained security operations and state outreach efforts, an official said.

Police sources added that the Maoists emerged from the forests, crossed the Indravati River along the Dantewada–Bijapur border, and are being transported to Jagdalpur for the formal surrender ceremony.