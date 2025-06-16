147 Complaints Received During GHMC’s Prajavani Program: Town Planning Tops the List

A total of 147 complaints were registered under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) citizen grievance redressal initiative, Prajavani, held at the GHMC headquarters on Monday. The town planning department recorded the highest number of grievances, underlining growing concerns over construction and zoning issues.

Town Planning and Tax Departments Receive Most Complaints

Of the 147 complaints, the town planning department topped the list with 35 grievances. The tax section followed with seven, while the engineering and sanitation departments received five complaints each. The electrical wing got four, and the Urban Biodiversity (UBD) department received three.

Smaller numbers of complaints were recorded in departments including health, administration, and transport (two each), and one each under AC revenue, lakes, Urban Community Development (UCD), projects, HMWSSB, and AC legal Charminar zone. Two complaints were also received via phone-in.

Kukatpally Zone Sees Highest Number of Applications

Among GHMC’s six zones, a total of 91 applications were submitted. Kukatpally zone registered the highest number at 47, followed by Serilingampally (18), Secunderabad (14), LB Nagar (7), Charminar (4), and Khairatabad (1).

Commissioner Urges Swift Redressal of Complaints

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan directed all concerned department heads to take the complaints seriously and ensure timely resolutions. He emphasized the importance of regularly updating citizens on the progress of their grievances.

The Commissioner also encouraged residents to utilize the GHMC mobile application to submit complaints at any time, reaffirming the corporation’s commitment to responsive and transparent governance.