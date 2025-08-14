15 Acres of Crops Submerged in Shamshabad as Heavy Rains Continue

Rajendranagar constituency: Shamshabad ACP Srikanth Goud, Inspector Narendra Reddy, and revenue department officials inspected rain-flooded crops in B. Dodi village of Sultanpally in Shamshabad mandal. According to revenue officials, about 15 acres of crops have been submerged due to the recent heavy rains.

Speaking on the occasion, ACP Srikanth Goud said that, as per the forecast of the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of more rain over the next two to three days. He urged the public to remain alert and leave their homes only when absolutely necessary. He also instructed that no one should stay in dilapidated or damaged houses due to the risk of accidents.

Similarly, he warned the youth not to swim in ponds or rivers, as accidents can occur due to the strong flow of water. The ACP appealed to the people to follow safety measures and stay safe.