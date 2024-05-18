Middle East

15 killed in Gaza’s Jabalia camp by Israeli raids

Fifteen people were killed and 30 injured in Israeli raids on Palestinians en route returning to their homes in Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported on Saturday.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
15 killed in Gaza's Jabalia camp by Israeli raids
15 killed in Gaza's Jabalia camp by Israeli raids

Gaza: Fifteen people were killed and 30 injured in Israeli raids on Palestinians en route returning to their homes in Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported on Saturday.

Related Stories
Three more soldiers killed in war with Hamas: IDF
US shoots down Palestine’s bid for full UN membership
Israeli army withdraws from Gaza’s largest hospital
Attack on civilians in Gaza is genocidal: Congress
Two more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza ground offensive, total reaches 33

Palestinian security sources told Xinhua that Israeli warplanes also fired missiles at residential homes and a shelter center for displaced people in Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in Gaza.

The raids caused large explosions in the camp, which has been witnessing a military operation for several days, while ambulances and civil defense crews rushed to the sites of the attacks.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button