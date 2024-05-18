15 killed in Gaza’s Jabalia camp by Israeli raids

Gaza: Fifteen people were killed and 30 injured in Israeli raids on Palestinians en route returning to their homes in Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported on Saturday.

Palestinian security sources told Xinhua that Israeli warplanes also fired missiles at residential homes and a shelter center for displaced people in Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in Gaza.

The raids caused large explosions in the camp, which has been witnessing a military operation for several days, while ambulances and civil defense crews rushed to the sites of the attacks.