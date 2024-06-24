15 police officers killed in attacks in Russia’s Dagestan

Moscow: At least 15 police officers were killed in a series of attacks in southern Russia’s Republic of Dagestan, RIA Novosti reported on Monday, citing local authorities.

The shootings, which also resulted in civilian casualties, occurred on Sunday at two orthodox churches, a synagogue and a traffic police post in the coastal city of Derbent and Dagestan’s capital city of Makhachkala, said the report.

Sergei Melikov, head of the Republic of Dagestan, said that the situation has been brought under control. The fire ignited during the attacks at the synagogue in Derbent has been completely extinguished, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Six armed attackers have been killed,” Melikov said on social media, adding that law enforcement officers will continue the manhunt until all participants in the terrorist attacks are captured.

The Russian Investigative Committee has initiated criminal cases under the article related to terrorist attacks and shootings and a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in Dagestan, according to the National Anti-Terrorism Committee.

Dagestan, located in the North Caucasian region, is one of the country’s most linguistically and ethnically diverse regions.

Following the attacks, Alexander Boroda, the President of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia, called on people not to respond to provocations that could result from the attacks in Dagestan, TASS news agency reported.

All entertainment events in Makhachkala and Derbent have been cancelled until further notice, according to local authorities.

On March 22, a terrorist attack at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall concert venue, followed by a massive fire, resulted in at least 144 deaths and 551 injuries, according to official statistics.