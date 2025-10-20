Hyderabad Tragedy: 15-Year-Old Student Drowns in Maheshwaram Lake, Investigation Underway

Tragedy struck Maheshwaram Mandal when a 15-year-old student, Shabad Ankit, reportedly drowned while swimming in a lake near MD Tanda. The incident occurred in the evening, and the boy’s body was later recovered by rescue teams.

Ankit, a 10th-grade student, was a resident of Indra Reddy Colony, Rajender Nagar. According to his mother, the family was informed of the incident around 8 PM, and they reached the hostel by 10 PM. The body was shifted for post-mortem examination by 7 AM the following day, without allowing the family to view it beforehand. Both parents have expressed suspicions regarding the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The incident has sparked concern among local youth and political groups. BJYM leader Devender Nayak, speaking in front of MJP School, described the student’s death as “extremely unfortunate” and alleged negligence on the part of the school authorities. He said that the students were allowed to go near the KC Tanda lake unsupervised, which ultimately led to the fatal drowning. Nayak demanded immediate government action against those responsible.

The principal of MJP School provided clarification, stating that the incident occurred around 4:30 PM during a leisure period. Ankit, along with three classmates, went to the lake for a swim. According to the principal, Ankit struggled in the water and drowned while his friends ran to seek help, finding no one nearby. The incident was later reported to school staff, who alerted the police. By the time the authorities arrived, Ankit’s body was fully submerged.

Police have registered a complaint filed by the boy’s parents and are investigating the matter. Authorities have confirmed that further details will be released once the investigation is complete.

The tragic incident has raised questions about student supervision and safety at educational institutions, prompting calls for stricter measures to prevent such accidents in the future.