150 Years of Vande Mataram Celebrated with Patriotic Fervour in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The patriotic anthem Vande Mataram, which inspired millions during India’s freedom struggle, marked its 150th anniversary on Friday. To commemorate the occasion, a grand celebration was held at Mahbubia Government Girls High School, located in Gunfoundry, Hyderabad.

Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Ponnam Prabhakar attended the event and joined students in a collective rendition of Vande Mataram. The programme aimed to remind the younger generation of the song’s timeless legacy and its vital role in India’s struggle for independence.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said that Vande Mataram had served as a unifying war cry for freedom fighters from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. “Penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, the national song Vande Mataram filled the hearts of Indians with courage and patriotism during the independence movement,” he said.

Also Read: Indian Women’s Team Star Arundhati Reddy Honoured by Sports Minister in Hyderabad

Quoting the iconic line “Sujalam, suphalam, malayaja sheetalam…,” the minister said that these words continue to stir deep emotions of pride and devotion in every Indian. “Vande Mataram was not just a song — it was the breath of the freedom struggle, an immortal flame that lit the path to independence,” he added.

He further emphasized the responsibility of the present generation to pass on the spirit of Vande Mataram to the youth. “This song infused strength and determination into the freedom fighters. The same spirit should guide today’s students to face life’s challenges and reach greater heights,” he remarked.

Minister Rao also urged students to honor the sacrifices of their parents, who strive tirelessly to provide them with education and opportunities. “Fulfilling their dreams will make your families — and the nation — proud,” he said.

The event was attended by Hyderabad District Collector Harichandan, along with the school’s principal, teachers, and several other dignitaries. The ceremony concluded with an atmosphere of patriotic pride and collective remembrance of the song that continues to echo as the heartbeat of the nation.