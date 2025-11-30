15,000 Students Join 63rd Deeni Taleemi Rally; St. Maaz Self-Defense Act Steals the Spotlight

Thousands of students took part in the 63rd Deeni Taleemi Rally organised by Markazi Anjuman-E-Quadria in the Old City. AIMIM Charminar MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali flagged off the rally at Charminar, which concluded at the Quli Qutub Shah Stadium.

Around 15,000 students from various schools participated, with the event focusing on promoting moral values and Islamic education among the younger generation. A stunning self-defense performance by students of St. Maaz High School turned into the highlight of the event, drawing the attention and appreciation of onlookers at the stadium.