16 dead in blaze at Bangladeshi chemical warehouse, garment factory

Dhaka: At least 16 people were killed after a devastating fire tore through a garment factory and a chemical warehouse in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka. The two buildings are located side by side in front of Bangladesh University of Business and Technology, Xinhua news agency reported quoting local media. “12 bodies were brought to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka,” Talha Bin Jashim, officer-in-charge of the media cell of the Fire Service headquarters in Dhaka, told Xinhua.

At least 12 firefighting units rushed to the spot to douse the fire at around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. According to the official, the blaze in the seven-story garment factory started on the third floor and has been largely extinguished. However, he said firefighters were still working to fully contain the fire at the chemical warehouse, which stored hazardous materials, including bleaching powder, plastic, and hydrogen peroxide.

The death toll in the blaze is likely to rise, warned another fire official, who did not want to be named. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained, as the security officials have yet to comment on the incident. Lt Colonel Tajul Islam Chowdhury, Director (Operations and Maintenance) of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, said that bodies of nine people have been found so far, the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

He stated, “The search operation is still going on.” Tajul Islam said they suspect that the victims may have died after they inhaled toxic gas following a chemical explosion. He further said, “The exact cause will be known after investigation.” He said that the area remains extremely risky as the fire at the chemical godown has not been brought under control and added that no one is allowed near the factory.

He urged everyone to stay at least 300 yards away from the site of the fire incident. Talha Bin Jashim, an official of the Fire Service and Civil Defence media cell, said that the fire erupted at around 11:40 a.m. (local time) and quickly spread through the building. After receiving information, seven firefighting units rushed to the spot and were involved in efforts to contain the fire.

Meanwhile, three injured people – Mamun (35), Sohel (32) and Suruj (30) were taken to National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for treatment. Dr Shaon Bin Rahman, the resident surgeon of the hospital, said that they were rescued in an unconscious state and rushed to the emergency unit of the Burn Institute.



