16 Lives Lost to Pakistan Ceasefire Violations, India Hits Back with Precision Strikes

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, speaking at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) briefing on Operation Sindoor, confirmed that Pakistan has intensified ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), leading to the death of 16 civilians, including three women and five children. She stated that the Indian Armed Forces were “compelled to respond” to silence Pakistani mortar and artillery fire.

India’s Stand: No Escalation Unless Provoked

Reiterating India’s position, Wing Commander Singh said the Indian military remains committed to non-escalation but emphasized that this would depend on the actions of the Pakistani military. The ceasefire violations occurred in key sectors including Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

MEA Briefing Led by Vikram Misri and Senior Officials

The official press briefing was led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and included Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. The briefing was organized in the wake of escalating cross-border tensions and provided clarity on India’s defensive and retaliatory actions.

Pakistan’s Failed Missile and Drone Attack on 15 Indian Cities

On the night of May 7–8, Pakistan launched a coordinated drone and missile assault on 15 cities across India, including Srinagar, Pathankot, Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Bhuj. According to the Ministry of Defence, all threats were intercepted by India’s advanced Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and S-400 ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ air defence system.

Indian Retaliation: Key Pakistani Air Defence Sites Neutralised

In response, India launched precision strikes targeting Pakistani air defence systems. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi confirmed that an air defence radar system in Lahore was neutralized. Sources indicated that Indian forces used Israeli-made HAROP drones to strike HQ-9 systems, developed by China, leaving Pakistan’s defences vulnerable.

Operation Sindoor: Precision Strikes Against Terror Infrastructure

Earlier, India had conducted Operation Sindoor—an extensive military action targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation focused on nine locations associated with banned outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.