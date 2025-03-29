16 Maoists Killed in Fierce Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh

Kothagudem: In a major anti-Maoist operation, security forces gunned down at least 16 Maoists in a fierce exchange of fire on the borders of Sukma and Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

According to officials, a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a search operation under the Kerlapal police station limits in Sukma district on Friday. The encounter began around 8 a.m. the next morning when the forces came face-to-face with the Maoist cadres.

Following the intense gun battle, security personnel recovered the bodies of 16 Maoists from the site. Officials believe that more insurgents may have been killed or injured in the operation, as search and combing operations are still underway in the surrounding areas.

A significant cache of weapons, including AK-47 rifles, Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), INSAS rifles, .303 rifles, a rocket launcher, a BGL launcher, and explosives, was seized from the encounter site.

Security forces remain on high alert, with patrolling intensified in the region to prevent further Maoist activity. More details are awaited as the operation progresses.