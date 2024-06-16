164 kg ganja seized in Hyderabad, six held

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police have seized 164 kg of ‘ganja’ (cannabis) and arrested six inter-state drug peddlers.

Acting on credible information, the sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force, Southwest Zone Team, apprehended drug peddlers who were found in possession of a huge quantity of narcotic substance weighing 164 kg in Humayun Nagar and Bhavani Nagar police station limits.

S. Rashmi Perumal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Commissioner’s Task Force, told mediapersons on Sunday that property worth Rs 60 lakh was seized in both cases.

In the first case relating to Humayun Nagar police station, three drug peddlers were caught in the Paramount colony in the Tolichowki area and 100 kg of ganja was seized from them.

Dharavath Ravi, a native of Kamareddy district was previously arrested in a NDPS case in Maharashtra.

Recently, he travelled to Muchumput, Odisha, where he purchased 32 packets of ganja worth 100 kg from one ganja cultivator named Govind.

Ravi, along with his friends Syed Bahadur and Ananda Ramji Kadam, both from Nanded in Maharashtra, loaded the same ganja into a Hyundai Accent car and travelled towards Hyderabad.

Acting on credible information, the Task Force apprehended the accused persons near Paramount Colony, within the limits of Humayun Nagar police station.

In the second case, the Task Force arrested three persons and seized 64 kg of ganja under the limits of the Bhavani Nagar police station.

The accused were identified as Shaik Parvez, Abdul Rawoof, and Mohammed Anwar.

Shaik Parvez, a native of Hyderabad, was previously involved in two NDPS cases, including one in Ravulapalem, Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, when Parvez was in Rajahmundry Jail, he met one ganja cultivator and peddler Deepak, who is a native of Kalimela, Odisha.

Upon his release from jail in April 2024, he hatched a plan to peddle ganja and make easy money.

He contacted Deepak who transported the ganja through his associates to Hyderabad in RTC buses.

Acting on credible information, the Task Force team apprehended the accused persons in two cars and a two-wheeler.