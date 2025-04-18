17-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death in Delhi’s New Seelampur

New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy was brutally stabbed to death in J-Block of New Seelampur in Northeast Delhi, officials confirmed on Friday.

Victim Identified as Local Resident

The deceased has been identified as Kunal, son of Rajveer, and a resident of the same locality. The incident occurred around 7:38 p.m. on Thursday.

Police Respond Promptly

Soon after receiving the information at PS Seelampur, police rushed to the scene. Kunal was immediately taken to JPC Hospital for medical attention. Despite efforts by doctors, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Investigation Underway

A crime team was dispatched to the spot for a thorough investigation. A case has been registered at Seelampur Police Station. Multiple teams are currently working to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Senior Officials Supervise Probe

Senior officers are directly involved in overseeing the investigation. Authorities have assured the public that the case is being treated as a priority.

Motive Still Unclear

As of now, the motive behind the murder remains unknown. Police are examining CCTV footage and questioning potential witnesses to gather leads.

Locals Express Safety Concerns

Residents of New Seelampur have expressed growing concern about safety in the area. They are urging the police to take swift and strict action.

Delhi Police Increase City-Wide Patrols

In response to recent incidents, Delhi Police have intensified night patrolling efforts across the city. Patrolling is being conducted between 11:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m., including in areas like Defence Colony.

Top Officers Join the Patrols

As part of the initiative, officers of all ranks — from constables to the Commissioner of Police — are taking part. Barricades have been set up, and vehicle checks are ongoing to ensure public safety.

Official Statement

Joint Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar Jain stated, “The general patrolling campaign is part of our regular drill. We also conducted a similar campaign in March, and this is April’s initiative.”