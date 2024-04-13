Crime

17-year-old girl gang-raped, 5 arrested

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped on the outskirts of Ranchi, police said on Saturday.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
17-year-old girl gang-raped, 5 arrested
17-year-old girl gang-raped, 5 arrested

Ranchi: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped on the outskirts of Ranchi, police said on Saturday.

Related Stories
5 arrested for stealing over 100 RRUs from mobile towers in Delhi-NCR
J’khand: ‘Obscene dance’ video in minister’s presence surfaces; triggers row
Man beaten to death by lover’s family in Jharkhand

In her complaint, the survivor said that she went to a fair with her friends on Friday night, and from there, she went to the house of an acquaintance.

Already some young men were present in that house, and they allegedly raped her, she told the police.

“The survivor said that she somehow managed to escape from the clutches of the youths and found a few villagers outside the house. She narrated her ordeal to them and they brought her to the police station,” said an officer of the Ratu police station.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar told PTI that five persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

Her medical test is also being conducted, he said, adding that an investigation was underway.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button