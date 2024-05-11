Crime

17-year-old raped by schoolteacher, probe on

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her schoolteacher at his residence here, police said on Saturday.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
17-year-old raped by schoolteacher, probe on
17-year-old raped by schoolteacher, probe on

Agra (UP): A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her schoolteacher at his residence here, police said on Saturday.

Related Stories
Smart city Agra dwarfed by encroachments
Man gets 55-year jail for rape of five-yr-old girl in UP
BJP leader revives after being declared ‘dead’ in Agra
1st time in 45 years, rising Yamuna River reaches walls of Taj Mahal_Video
One doctor has 83 hospitals registered in his name in UP

Tarun Dhiman, in charge at Jaitpur Police Station told PTI that the incident occurred on Tuesday when the teacher called the girl to his residence late at night.

The accused allegedly raped the girl and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about it. However, she narrated her ordeal to her family when she reached home, Dhiman said.

Her parents approached the police the next day and filed a complaint, Dhiman said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said.

“The teacher is absconding after the incident and a search against him is going on,” he added.  

Source
PTI
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button