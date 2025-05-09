17th Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl & Gem Fair 2025 Shines Bright in South India’s Jewellery Industry Landscape

Hyderabad: The 17th edition of the Hyderabad Jewellery Pearl & Gem Fair (HJF 2025) opened to a glittering start today at Hall 4, HITEX Exhibition Center, Hyderabad. Organized by Informa Markets in India, the prestigious three-day B2B fair has brought together over 220+ exhibitors and 450+ renowned brands under one roof, showcasing exquisite gold, diamond, silver, pearl, and gemstone collections. With a strategic focus on wedding and festive season buying ahead of Diwali, the fair has reaffirmed its status as South India’s most influential jewellery trade platform.

More than 8,000 trade visitors from India and abroad are expected to attend, with a strong buyer presence from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra. The event is supported by key industry associations including the Hi-Tech City Jewellery Manufacturers Association (HJMA), Telangana Bullion Gems & Jewellers Federation (TBJA), Telangana Pawn Brokers & Jewellers Association, and Pot Market Jewellers Association.

The grand inauguration ceremony featured dignitaries from across the jewellery industry and government, including:

Karthik Reddy, National Media Panelist, BRS

Mr. Varghese Alukka, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas

Mr. Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman, GJC

Mr. Mahendra Tayal, President, HJMA

Dr. Chetan Kumar Mehta, President, JAB

Mr. Kailash Charan, President, Twin Cities Jewellers Association

Mr. Jagdish Pershad Varma, President, Telangana Bullion, Gem & Jewellery Federation

Shri Parasmal Ranka, President, Telangana Pawn Brokers Association

Shri Ashok Shermal Jain, President, Pot Market Jewellers Association

Mr. Sumesh Wadhera, Managing Director, AOJ

Mr. Rajendra Jain, Managing Director, SVAR

Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India

, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India Ms. Pallavi Mehra and Mr. Pankaj Shende, Senior Directors, Informa Markets in India

Showcasing Innovation, Craftsmanship, and Global Collaboration

The fair boasts specialized pavilions for Kundan, Jadav, Polki, Antique, Silver, Pearls, Gemstones, and cutting-edge jewellery machinery and technology. Notably, the Zaveri Bazar Pavilion paid tribute to Mumbai’s iconic jewellery district, bringing cultural and heritage value to the exhibition.

In his address, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said:

“HJF 2025 is a landmark edition, reflecting the vibrancy and adaptability of India’s jewellery sector. As the market advances towards a projected value of USD 168.62 Billion by 2030, driven by an 8.93% CAGR, this fair showcases innovation, tradition, and global trade synergy under one roof. It’s a celebration of business, craftsmanship, and forward-thinking design.”

Highlights of the Event:

Power of Young & Legends of South : Celebrating the achievements of emerging and legendary jewellers in South India.

: Celebrating the achievements of emerging and legendary jewellers in South India. Jewellery Purchase Managers Connect : Facilitating high-value business deals through curated B2B matchmaking.

: Facilitating high-value business deals through curated B2B matchmaking. “Coffee with Dr. Chetan” : A candid and insightful conversation exploring industry challenges and opportunities.

: A candid and insightful conversation exploring industry challenges and opportunities. Exclusive Showcase : India’s largest display of signature designs and trend-setting jewellery.

: India’s largest display of signature designs and trend-setting jewellery. Hosted Buyer Programme : Over 3,000 focused B2B meetings aimed at generating robust trade outcomes.

: Over 3,000 focused B2B meetings aimed at generating robust trade outcomes. Workshops & Conferences: Covering market trends, digital transformation, sustainability, and consumer behavior in a rapidly evolving ecosystem.

Pre-event roadshows conducted in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Thrissur helped drive strong industry engagement and awareness, further boosting participation.

A Platform with Purpose and Promise

The fair has not only proven to be a vital sourcing platform but also a celebration of the artisanship and entrepreneurial spirit of India’s jewellery ecosystem. With record-breaking participation, HJF 2025 has set new benchmarks for excellence and is already laying the foundation for an even grander edition in 2026.

As the curtains rise on Day 2 of this landmark edition, Hyderabad continues to sparkle — not just as the City of Pearls, but as a global hub for jewellery innovation and commerce.