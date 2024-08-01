18 Jharkhand BJP MLAs suspended from assembly, removed by marshals

Ranchi: Altogether 18 Jharkhand BJP MLAs were suspended from the assembly till 2 PM of August 2, after they created ruckus in the House on Thursday, in protest against the eviction of opposition MLAs by marshals on the previous day and Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s “refusal” to reply to their queries.

Marshals removed 18 saffron party MLAs on Thursday too since they refused to leave the House after being suspended.

Leader of the Opposition Amar Bauri alleged that dictatorship prevails in Jharkhand.

The BJP legislators trooped into the well ahead of the start of the session and raised slogans demanding resignation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. They were also seen tearing some documents in the well.

Members of the ruling and opposition parties were seen exchanging heated arguments before the start of the session.

As the chaotic situation continued, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto suspended 18 BJP legislators. Since they refused to leave the House even after being suspended, he called marshals who removed those opposition members.

Several BJP MLAs of Jharkhand spent Wednesday night in the assembly lobby after marshals evicted them from the well of the House where they were protesting against Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s “refusal” to reply to their questions on key issues including employment.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto said the Assembly Ethics Committee will probe the matter and submit a report to him within a week.

He then adjourned the house till 12.30 pm.

BJP legislators told reporters outside the assembly that democracy was “murdered” by the Speaker at the behest of the JMM-led government in the state.

Leader of the Opposition Amar Bauri claimed that Thursday’s act showed that the state government has turned into a dictator.

“We requested the government to reply to questions on issues related to the people. What happened is an attempt to suppress the voice of opposition MLAs,” Bauri said.

The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance added a black chapter to the history of the assembly, he claimed.

“We will uproot this government. Our electricity was cut off, we were stopped from going to toilets by the government yesterday. People are watching all and they would give a befitting reply to the JMM,” Bauri said.

The assembly elections in the state are due later this year.

The opposition BJP and AJSU Party MLAs were evicted by marshals from the House to the lobby late last night after they refused to budge from the Well even after the House was adjourned around 3 pm.

Several BJP legislators slept on bed covers and blankets on the floor of the lobby near the entrance of the assembly building on Wednesday night.