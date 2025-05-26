18-Month-Old Boy Succumbs to Injuries After Falling into Hot Water Bucket in Hyderabad

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Hyderabad as an 18-month-old toddler, Mohd Mukheet, passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment for severe burns sustained in an accident four days ago.

Incident Details

The toddler, who resided with his parents at Jaya Prakashnagar in Hayathnagar, suffered the injuries on Thursday while playing at home. According to the police, he accidentally fell into a bucket of hot water kept in the bathroom.

Immediate Medical Response

The child’s mother promptly noticed the accident and rushed him to the hospital via a 108 ambulance. Despite receiving medical care at Osmania Hospital, the severity of the burns proved fatal, and the toddler succumbed to his injuries early on Monday.

Police Investigation Underway

A case has been registered at the Hayathnagar police station, and investigations are ongoing to determine further details of the incident. The child’s body was sent for an autopsy before being handed over to the family.

Community Mourns the Loss

The tragic accident has left the local community in shock, highlighting the importance of safety precautions at home to prevent such unfortunate incidents.