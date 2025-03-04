Tragic Incident: 18-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide Due to Exam Pressure in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident, an 18-year-old girl, Thungapindi Mounika, allegedly died by suicide at her home in Shetpalli village of Jaipur mandal.

The Intermediate first-year student reportedly ended her life due to extreme academic pressure and fear of underperformance in her upcoming examinations.

Student’s Struggle with Academic Pressure

According to police reports, Mounika, the daughter of Rajesham, was found hanging in the kitchen of her house. She was pursuing her Intermediate education at a private college in Mancherial town but had lost interest in her studies. Reports indicate that she was deeply anxious about her ability to clear all subjects, which led to stress and depression.

Her father had been encouraging her to appear for the final examinations scheduled to begin on Wednesday. However, she reportedly felt overwhelmed and unable to meet expectations, which resulted in severe distress.

Family Background and Emotional Challenges

Mounika had earlier returned home after joining the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in 2023. Her personal struggles were compounded by a history of family tragedy. Her mother had also died by suicide in 2011, reportedly due to prolonged illness.

Following her mother’s death, Mounika’s father migrated to Naspur mandal’s CCC (Coal Chemical Complex) in search of work. He, along with his son and daughter, was residing in a rented house, striving to provide for his family.

Rising Concern Over Student Suicides in India

The tragic death of Mounika highlights the growing concern over mental health issues and academic stress among students in India. With increasing pressure to perform well in competitive exams, many students struggle with anxiety, depression, and self-doubt.

Also Read | Telangana: Govt School Teacher Ends Life Due to Severe Health Issues

Several studies have shown that academic expectations from parents and societal pressures often contribute to deteriorating mental health among students. The need for strong emotional support systems, mental health awareness, and accessible counseling services has never been more critical.

Addressing the Issue: Need for Counseling and Awareness

Educational institutions and families must recognize the signs of academic distress and ensure psychological counseling support is available for students facing stress. Schools and colleges should prioritize mental well-being programs and open communication between students, parents, and teachers to prevent such unfortunate incidents.

The tragic loss of Mounika serves as a wake-up call to address mental health challenges in students. Authorities must take proactive steps to introduce policies that reduce academic pressure and promote holistic development.