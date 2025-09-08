19 Killed in Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Home Minister Quits, RSP Demands PM Oli’s Resignation

Kathmandu: At least 19 people were killed and over 347 others injured during the ongoing youth-led “Gen-Z protests” across Nepal, including the capital Kathmandu. The demonstrations, which began as a reaction to the government’s ban on social media platforms and mounting allegations of corruption, spiraled into violent clashes with security forces in several cities.

In the wake of the unrest, Nepal’s Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned from his post, taking moral responsibility for the government’s failure to control the situation. While addressing a Congress office bearers’ meeting, Lekhak admitted there had been “unimaginable damage” during the agitation. He said he had no option but to accept responsibility and step down. His resignation was formally submitted to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during an emergency cabinet meeting convened to discuss the crisis.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has escalated the political pressure, demanding Prime Minister Oli’s resignation. RSP general secretary Kabidra Burlakoti strongly condemned what he described as the government’s “brutal crackdown” on protesters. He asserted that the government has “lost both morality and legitimacy” and called for immediate national elections to restore public trust.

The violent turn of the youth protests highlights growing frustration among Nepal’s younger population, who accuse the government of corruption, suppression of free speech, and failure to deliver opportunities. With both public anger and political instability deepening, the Himalayan nation is bracing for turbulent days ahead.