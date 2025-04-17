19 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Attacks: Gaza Civil Defence

Gaza: At least 19 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in Israeli air and drone strikes across multiple areas of the Gaza Strip, according to Gaza’s Civil Defence authorities.

Deadliest Strike Hits Family Home in Gaza City

Spokesperson Mahmoud Basal told Xinhua that an Israeli airstrike targeted the home of the Hassouna family in the al-Tuffah neighbourhood, northeast of Gaza City.

10 people were killed, including children and women.

Other Strikes Across Gaza

In Jabalia (northern Gaza): 3 people were killed Several others wounded

(northern Gaza): In Khan Younis (southern Gaza): 5 people , including at least two children , were killed by Israeli drone strikes

(southern Gaza): In Nuseirat (central Gaza): 1 man was killed after an Israeli aircraft targeted a tent where food was being distributed to displaced residents.

(central Gaza):

Continued Shelling and Clashes

Basal added that since early Wednesday, Israeli artillery shelling has continued in:

Eastern Gaza City

Beit Hanoun

Beit Lahia (northern Gaza Strip)

Hamas Claims Attacks on Israeli Tanks

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for targeting three Israeli Merkava 4 tanks near Al-Wafa Hospital in eastern Gaza City.

The Israeli army has not commented on these claims.

IDF Reports on Military Operations

In a separate statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that since resuming operations on March 18:

11 senior Hamas officials have been killed

have been killed 1,200 terror targets have been struck by 350 IAF fighter jets and aircraft

have been struck by More than 100 targeted eliminations carried out

carried out Hundreds of militants and military commanders from various terror groups have been neutralized

Civilian Casualties and Humanitarian Toll

According to Gaza’s health authorities:

At least 25 Palestinians were killed

were killed 89 others injured across Gaza in the past 24 hours

This brings the death toll since the renewed Israeli offensive (March 18) to 1,652, and the total number of deaths since October 2023 to 51,025.