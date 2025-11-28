19-Year-Old Girl Ends Life After Being Unable to Afford College Admission in Hyderabad

A tragic incident in Sadath Nagar, Errakunta has left the entire locality in deep sorrow. A 19-year-old girl, Ifra Khanam, who dreamed of continuing her studies, allegedly ended her life due to financial constraints that prevented her from joining college.

Young Girl’s Dreams Shattered by Poverty

Ifra, the daughter of Irfan Khan, an auto driver belonging to Maharashtra’s Nanded district, had a strong desire to pursue higher education. She repeatedly requested her parents to help her get into college, but the family’s financial hardship made it impossible.

According to reports, Ifra completed her 10th standard from Ekalavya School, Nanded and shifted to Hyderabad around seven months ago, along with her parents and siblings, hoping for better educational opportunities.

Rs 4,000 Fee Stood Between Her and College Admission

Due to a pending Transfer Certificate (T.C.) fee of Rs 4,000, Ifra was unable to collect her documents from her previous school. With the T.C. not available, she could not proceed with her college admission in Hyderabad.

Family members stated that Ifra became increasingly distressed as days passed and her dream of continuing her studies seemed to slip away.

Mother Had Stepped Out When Tragedy Occurred

On the day of the incident, Ifra’s mother had gone to school to drop lunch for her younger children. During that brief time, Ifra reportedly took the extreme step by hanging herself from the ceiling inside their residence.

Police Initiate Investigation

Upon receiving information, Balapur Police reached the location, examined the spot, and shifted the body to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

A Painful End to Innocent Aspirations

The untimely and tragic loss of a young girl—driven not by failure, but by poverty and hopelessness—has deeply shocked the community. Ifra’s story shines a harsh light on how financial limitations can destroy the future of bright and innocent students.