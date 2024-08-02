1st ODI: Can’t remember an instance when Gambhir put you under pressure, says Shreyas Iyer

Colombo: India batter Shreyas Iyer said he can’t remember of an instance when new head coach Gautam Gambhir put any player under pressure, adding that it is good to be around him as one gets to learn a lot. Earlier this month, Gambhir succeeded Rahul Dravid as the new India head coach, with the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka his first assignment. Gambhir served as Kolkata Knight Riders’ mentor in IPL 2024, where they won the title alongside Iyer as the captain.

Gambhir had also been a team mentor at Lucknow Super Giants during the IPL 2022 and 2023 seasons.

“I worked with him at Delhi Daredevils when he was the captain (in 2018), and then at KKR. He gives you immense confidence. Can’t remember one instance when he put you under pressure.”

“Good to be around him, you get to learn a lot. He has a lot of confidence about what team to play and what strategies to implement,” said Iyer to broadcasters ahead of the first ODI against Sri Lanka.

Iyer, one of the key performers in India’s 2023 ODI World Cup runners-up finish, is playing his first international game for India after losing his central contract earlier this year.

“Important to be free and play my natural game this series. Free-flowing and not think a lot about circumstances. We have a phenomenal team and everyone is on top of the game,” he concluded.

India is playing Sri Lanka in three ODIs starting on Friday with the next two matches scheduled on August 4 and August 7, respectively. All three matches will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.