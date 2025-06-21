1st Test: Gill’s Career-Best 147, Pant’s Dazzling 134 Power India to 454/7 at Headingley

Leeds: Captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant delivered a batting masterclass on Day 2 of the first Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test against England. India reached 454/7 in 108.4 overs at lunch, thanks to Gill’s career-best 147 and Pant’s explosive 134, which featured aggressive stroke-play and record-breaking milestones.

Pant Breaks Dhoni’s Record, Scores Third Century in England

Rishabh Pant brought up his seventh Test century, surpassing MS Dhoni’s record of six tons as an Indian wicketkeeper. His century, crafted with both flair and fearlessness, came off 146 balls, capped by a one-handed six over midwicket — followed by his trademark somersault celebration.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Breaks Dhoni’s Record with Stunning Century at Headingley

It marked his third Test hundred in England, making him the only visiting wicketkeeper to achieve the feat.

Gill-Pant Stand Dominates Morning, Then Collapse Begins

Resuming from 359/3, India enjoyed a solid first hour, scoring 53 runs without loss. Gill started the day with a delightful cover drive, while Pant mixed clever scoops and powerful strokes to dominate the England bowlers.

Their partnership reached 200 runs before Shoaib Bashir dismissed Gill, who mistimed a shot to deep square leg, ending a classy innings of 147.

India Lose Four Quick Wickets Before Lunch

Pant continued to attack, smashing boundaries off Stokes and Bashir, but was eventually undone by a sharp nip-backer from Josh Tongue, trapped lbw after scoring 134.

Karun Nair, making a return to the Test team after eight years, departed for a duck, falling to Ben Stokes with a brilliant catch taken by Ollie Pope. Shardul Thakur followed soon after, edging to the keeper just before lunch.

England Fight Back, Keep India Under Check

After a commanding start, India’s middle order stumbled with four wickets falling for just 42 runs post-drinks. With India at 454/7, their goal of reaching 600 runs now hangs in the balance, giving England a chance to claw back into the match.

Brief Scores:

India 454/7 in 108.4 overs

(Shubman Gill 147, Rishabh Pant 134; Ben Stokes 4/66, Josh Tongue 1/79)

vs England