1st Test: Lyon and Kuhnemann Lead Australia to Huge Victory Over Sri Lanka

Galle: Spinners Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann starred with the ball as defending World Test Championship (WTC) champions Australia secured a dominant victory over Sri Lanka by an innings and 242 runs on Day Four of the first Test at the Galle Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The heavy loss marks Sri Lanka’s worst-ever defeat in Test cricket, surpassing their previous heaviest defeat, which came against India by an innings and 239 runs in 2017.

Australia’s Dominant Batting Performance

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Australia put on a massive score of 654 runs. The Australians were propelled by a brilliant double century from Usman Khawaja, along with centuries from Steve Smith and Josh Inglis. Australia declared their innings, setting Sri Lanka a daunting task.

Lyon and Kuhnemann Dismantle Sri Lanka’s Batting

On a turning pitch, the Australian spinners proved too much for the Sri Lankan batters. Dinesh Chandimal was the only batter to offer any resistance, scoring 72 runs before falling to Nathan Lyon. Australia’s bowlers, Mitchell Starc (2-13), Matthew Kuhnemann (5-63), and Lyon (3-57), made quick work of Sri Lanka’s batting lineup, bowling them out for just 165 and enforcing the follow-on.

Sri Lanka’s Struggle in the Follow-On

Australia continued their dominance in the follow-on, removing openers Oshada Fernando and Dimuth Karunaratne in the first 3.1 overs. Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews managed to add 69 runs for the third wicket, but Chandimal fell again to Lyon. Kamindu Mendis (32), captain Dhananjaya de Silva (39), and Kusal Mendis (34) all showed brief signs of fight, but the spinners maintained control.

Vandersay’s Fightback and Kuhnemann’s Final Blow

Jeffrey Vandersay’s 53-run cameo, featuring seven boundaries and two sixes, provided some late entertainment, but the damage was already done. Kuhnemann claimed the final wicket by dismissing Vandersay, and Sri Lanka were bowled out for 247, handing Australia a massive victory by an innings and 242 runs.

Smith Reflects on Australia’s Complete Performance

Speaking after the match, Steve Smith praised his team’s performance, particularly Usman Khawaja’s batting, which set up the declaration. He also highlighted the importance of having three spinners in the lineup, noting that it allowed them to maintain pressure throughout the match. Smith also reflected on his personal achievement, saying, “Never thought I’d score this many runs. Just playing 1 Test for Australia was a dream. To play 100 and score 10,000 runs is a dream come true.”

Brief Scores:

Australia: 654/6 decl

654/6 decl Sri Lanka: 165 and 247 all out in 54.3 overs

(Jeffrey Vandersay 53, Angelo Mathews 41; Nathan Lyon 4-78, Matthew Kuhnemann 4-86)

Australia won by an innings and 242 runs.