1st Test: Pant to not keep wickets on day 3 after being hit on right knee

Bengaluru: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will not be taking up wicketkeeping duties on day three of the first Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In the last session of day two’s play, a grimacing Pant hobbled off the field after being hit on his right knee by Ravindra Jadeja’s sharp turning in delivery while trying to effect a stumping of Devon Conway in the 37th over of New Zealand’s first innings. In his absence, substitute keeper Dhruv Jurel has been taking up keeping duties for India.

Pant was operated on the right knee after suffering a life-threatening car crash in December 2022, before making a comeback to competitive cricket in IPL 2024. “Rishabh Pant will not keep wickets on Day 3 of first Test between India and New Zealand. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,” said an update from the BCCI on Friday.

India were dismissed for 46 in their first innings in Bengaluru, their lowest Test total at home and their third-lowest score overall in the longer format, with Pant top-scoring with 20.

After the end of day two’s play, captain Rohit Sharma had confirmed of swelling on Pant’s right knee after taking the blow from Jadeja’s delivery.

“Unfortunately, the ball hit straight on his knee cap, the same leg on which he has got a surgery done. So he has got a bit of swelling on it. It’s the same knee on which he got the surgery.

“The muscles are quite tender at this point in time, so it’s a precautionary measure. We don’t want to take a risk. Rishabh doesn’t want to take a risk because he has gone through a massive surgery on that particular leg. That was the reason for him to go inside,” Rohit said.

New Zealand will resume day three’s play at 180/3 in 50 overs, and lead India by 134 runs.